Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Ready for MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 6:24pm

Bazzana will have his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bazzana slashed .287/.422/.511 with two home runs, 10 RBI, eight stolen bases and 18 runs scored over his first 24 appearances this season with Triple-A Columbus, and the club has determined that the time has come for the 23-year-old's first taste of MLB action. Passan notes that Bazzana is in line to immediately take over at second base, which will pry opportunities away from Juan Brito and Daniel Schneemann at the keystone.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
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