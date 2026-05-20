Travis Bazzana News: Receiving evening off

Bazzana is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Bazzana will head to the bench for just the second time since his April 28 call-up from Triple-A Columbus, clearing the way for Daniel Schneemann to pick up a start at the keystone. Over his first 19 big-league games, Bazzana has held his own at the dish, slashing .299/.427/.403 with two home runs, seven stolen bases, 10 runs and nine RBI. The Guardians have rewarded Bazzana for his early success by moving him up in the batting order; he's made three of his last four starts out of the No. 5 spot.