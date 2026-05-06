Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Receiving first night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Bazzana is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

With a tough southpaw (Cole Ragans) on the hill for the opposition, the Guardians will give the left-handed-hitting Bazzana his first night off since he was promoted from Triple-A Columbus on April 28. Through his first seven big-league games, Bazzana went 4-for-23 with two stolen bases, four runs, two RBI and a 6:4 BB:K.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
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