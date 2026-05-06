Travis Bazzana News: Receiving first night off
Bazzana is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
With a tough southpaw (Cole Ragans) on the hill for the opposition, the Guardians will give the left-handed-hitting Bazzana his first night off since he was promoted from Triple-A Columbus on April 28. Through his first seven big-league games, Bazzana went 4-for-23 with two stolen bases, four runs, two RBI and a 6:4 BB:K.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets UnderwayYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More