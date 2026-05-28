Travis Bazzana News: Runs hit streak to five games
Bazzana went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.
Bazzana's multi-hit effort extended a hit streak to five games, during which the rookie has gone 8-for-19 with a home run, five doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. All of that production came as the Guardians' leadoff a batter, a role that opened up because of Steven Kwan's season-opening slump.
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