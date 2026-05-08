Travis Bazzana News: Smacks first homer

Bazzana went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, an additional run scored and two stolen bases during Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

The first home run of Bazzana's young MLB career came in the first inning of Friday's contest and drove in Jose Ramirez to cap off a four-run outburst from the Guardians' offense. Although it took him only nine games to get his first big-league blast out of the way, Bazzana shouldn't be looked at as a power threat. His value lies instead in his ability to get on base and steal bases, as evidenced by his .368 OBP and six steals since his promotion.