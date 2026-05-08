Travis Bazzana News: Smacks first homer
Bazzana went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, an additional run scored and two stolen bases during Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.
The first home run of Bazzana's young MLB career came in the first inning of Friday's contest and drove in Jose Ramirez to cap off a four-run outburst from the Guardians' offense. Although it took him only nine games to get his first big-league blast out of the way, Bazzana shouldn't be looked at as a power threat. His value lies instead in his ability to get on base and steal bases, as evidenced by his .368 OBP and six steals since his promotion.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More