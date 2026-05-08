Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Smacks first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Bazzana went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, an additional run scored and two stolen bases during Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

The first home run of Bazzana's young MLB career came in the first inning of Friday's contest and drove in Jose Ramirez to cap off a four-run outburst from the Guardians' offense. Although it took him only nine games to get his first big-league blast out of the way, Bazzana shouldn't be looked at as a power threat. His value lies instead in his ability to get on base and steal bases, as evidenced by his .368 OBP and six steals since his promotion.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
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