Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Steals two bags in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 7:47pm

Bazzana went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Royals.

Bazzana hasn't hit much since being called up from Triple-A Columbus, but the 2024 first-overall pick is finding ways to get on base and make noise, He's walked seven times over 33 plate appearances and is up to four steals and five runs scored over eight games. The Guardians will give him time to establish the bat, and while doing that, Bazzana could provide a boost in steals.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
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