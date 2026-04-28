Travis Bazzana News: Summoned for MLB debut

The Guardians selected Bazzana's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

News broke Monday night about Bazzana's impending promotion, and the transaction is now official. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Bazzana has earned a promotion after slashing .287/.422/.511 with two home runs, 10 RBI, eight stolen bases and 18 runs scored over his first 24 contests with Columbus. Bazzana will take over as the Guardians' primary second baseman.