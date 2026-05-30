Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Swipes bag in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Bazzana went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over Boston.

Bazzana is thriving as the Guardians' current leadoff batter. He's hit in all six games (9-for-23) since being deployed at the top of the order, and the rookie stole his eighth base (caught twice) in 28 games.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts
MLB
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts
Author Image
Dan Marcus
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago