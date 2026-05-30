Travis Bazzana News: Swipes bag in win
Bazzana went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over Boston.
Bazzana is thriving as the Guardians' current leadoff batter. He's hit in all six games (9-for-23) since being deployed at the top of the order, and the rookie stole his eighth base (caught twice) in 28 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29Yesterday
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 255 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More