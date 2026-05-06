Travis d'Arnaud Injury: Dealing with foot issue

Manager Kurt Suzuki said Wednesday that d'Arnaud is dealing with pain in his foot, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

D'Arnaud came out of Wednesday's game against the White Sox in the fifth inning after attempting to leg out an infield single. He reportedly had trouble putting weight on his foot after exiting, so the Angels will send him in for further testing. More will be known about the severity of his injury once the results come back, but Sebastian Rivero could be in line to make a start or two behind home plate once the Angels begin their weekend series in Toronto.