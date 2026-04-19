Travis d'Arnaud Injury: Exits early after HBP

D'Arnaud was hit by a pitch on his left foot and forced to exit Sunday's contest against the Padres in the seventh inning.

D'Arnaud was struck in his left foot by a 94.6 mph sinker from relief pitcher Kyle Hart in the bottom of the seventh frame, and he was unable to continue to play as a result. The catcher was replaced at first base by outfielder Bryce Teodosio, and more information on his status will likely come in the near future.