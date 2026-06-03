Travis d'Arnaud headshot

Travis d'Arnaud Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Angels transferred d'Arnaud (foot) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

D'Arnaud has been on the injured list since May 8 due to right foot plantar fasciitis, so his move to the 60-day IL will guarantee he remains sidelined through the beginning of July. Sebastian Rivero will continue to work as the Angels' backup catcher until then, and Shaun Anderson will claim the open spot on the 40-man roster.

Travis d'Arnaud
Los Angeles Angels
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