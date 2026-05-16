Travis d'Arnaud headshot

Travis d'Arnaud Injury: No timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

D'Arnaud (foot) told reporters Saturday that he does not have a timetable for his return from the 10-day injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

D'Arnaud landed on the 10-day injured list May 8 due to right foot plantar fasciitis. He's kept the weight off his foot by using a scooter and relayed that he'll have a better sense of his rehab timeline once he's able to put weight on his foot. Given the update, it's possible that d'Arnaud is not back with the big club until later in the summer. Sebastian Rivero will continue to operate as the Angels' backup catcher behind Logan O'Hoppe for as long as d'Arnaud is sidelined.

Travis d'Arnaud
Los Angeles Angels
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