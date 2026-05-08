Travis d'Arnaud Injury: Out with plantar fasciitis
The Angels placed d'Arnaud on the 10-day injured list Friday with right foot plantar fasciitis.
D'Arnaud had to leave Wednesday's game versus the White Sox with the injury, though it's unclear if it might have been bothering him previously. He joins Logan O'Hoppe (wrist) on the IL, leaving the Angels with Sebastian Rivero and Omar Martinez as their top two catchers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis d'Arnaud See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis d'Arnaud See More