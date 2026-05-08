Travis d'Arnaud headshot

Travis d'Arnaud Injury: Out with plantar fasciitis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Angels placed d'Arnaud on the 10-day injured list Friday with right foot plantar fasciitis.

D'Arnaud had to leave Wednesday's game versus the White Sox with the injury, though it's unclear if it might have been bothering him previously. He joins Logan O'Hoppe (wrist) on the IL, leaving the Angels with Sebastian Rivero and Omar Martinez as their top two catchers.

Travis d'Arnaud
Los Angeles Angels
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