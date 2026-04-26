Travis d'Arnaud News: Back in action Sunday
D'Arnaud (foot) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Sunday against the Royals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After battling a foot injury, the 37-year-old is making his first start in a week with Logan O'Hoppe landing on the injured list due to a fractured wrist. D'Arnaud has tallied just 19 plate appearances through the Angels' first 28 games of the season, but he's now poised to operate as the club's primary catcher with O'Hoppe on the shelf. Sebastian Rivero was called up to take over the backup job.
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