Travis d'Arnaud News: Filling in for resting O'Hoppe
D'Arnaud will start at catcher and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Top backstop Logan O'Hoppe will get a breather for the day game after playing nine innings behind the plate in a 5-4 loss Wednesday night, paving the way for d'Arnaud to receive a turn behind the plate. D'Arnaud will be making just his fourth start of the season after going 1-for-10 with a double and a run scored through his first three games.
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