Travis d'Arnaud headshot

Travis d'Arnaud News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 2:27pm

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox.

D'Arnaud started the last two games for the Angels since Sunday after dealing with a foot injury that he suffered on a hit-by-pitch April 19. As he gets some rest Tuesday, Sebastian Rivero has the start behind the dish and is batting eighth.

Travis d'Arnaud
Los Angeles Angels
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