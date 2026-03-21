Travis d'Arnaud headshot

Travis d'Arnaud News: In line for No. 2 catcher role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

D'Arnaud is expected to serve as the Angels' No. 2 catcher behind Logan O'Hoppe this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

D'Arnaud served in the same role during his first season with the Angels last year and finished the campaign with a .598 OPS along with six homers and 21 RBI across 231 plate appearances. He struggled to make contact, posting a career-worst 32.0 percent strikeout rate. O'Hoppe is viewed by the Angels as a potential long-term stalwart behind the plate, so d'Arnaud isn't a threat to usurp the younger catcher's playing time.

Travis d'Arnaud
Los Angeles Angels
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