Travis d'Arnaud News: Resting Sunday
D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
D'Arnaud will get a breather for the series finale after he went 0-for-8 while starting behind the dish over the Angels' last three games. Sebastian Rivero will handle catching duties for the Halos on Sunday.
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