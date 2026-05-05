Travis d'Arnaud News: Sitting Tuesday
D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox.
D'Arnaud went 2-for-3 in the series opener against the White Sox on Monday. The catcher will get some rest Tuesday night before his likely start in Wednesday's day game. Sebastian Rivero has the start behind the plate and is batting eighth Tuesday.
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