Travis Jankowski News: Finds work in Windy City

Jankowski signed a contract with the Cubs on Friday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jankowski slashed just .200/.266/.242 with 12 RBI over 207 plate appearances last season with the Rangers. The 33-year-old outfielder has never been regarded as an offensive threat with a career .624 OPS and he'll most likely fill in as organizational depth at Triple-A Iowa.