Travis Sykora Injury: Likely out until May

General manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday that Sykora likely won't be ready to pitch in games until May due to a hip injury, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Sykora enjoyed a great season at Single-A Fredericksburg last year, finishing with a 2.33 ERA and 0.91 WHIP alongside a 129:27 K:BB across 85 innings. However, his hip will force him to miss the first portion of the 2025 minor-league season. Once the 20-year-old righty is healthy, the Nationals may elect to bump him up to High-A Wilmington given the success he had in his first year as a pro.