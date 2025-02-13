Fantasy Baseball
Travis Sykora Injury: Likely out until May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

General manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday that Sykora likely won't be ready to pitch in games until May due to a hip injury, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Sykora enjoyed a great season at Single-A Fredericksburg last year, finishing with a 2.33 ERA and 0.91 WHIP alongside a 129:27 K:BB across 85 innings. However, his hip will force him to miss the first portion of the 2025 minor-league season. Once the 20-year-old righty is healthy, the Nationals may elect to bump him up to High-A Wilmington given the success he had in his first year as a pro.

