Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Travis Sykora headshot

Travis Sykora News: Done with rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Sykora (hip) has been activated from the 7-day injured list and assigned to Single-A Fredericksburg, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Sykora made two starts with the Nationals' Florida Complex League affiliate after recovering from hip labrum surgery, permitting just one run with a 14:1 K:BB over five innings. The 21-year-old has some of the best upside of any pitching prospect in the minors and will start for Fredericksburg on Wednesday.

Travis Sykora
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now