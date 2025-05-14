Travis Sykora News: Done with rehab assignment
Sykora (hip) has been activated from the 7-day injured list and assigned to Single-A Fredericksburg, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Sykora made two starts with the Nationals' Florida Complex League affiliate after recovering from hip labrum surgery, permitting just one run with a 14:1 K:BB over five innings. The 21-year-old has some of the best upside of any pitching prospect in the minors and will start for Fredericksburg on Wednesday.
