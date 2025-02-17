Trayce Thompson News: Lands NRI deal

Thompson agreed to a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

A career .212/.300/.411 hitter over parts of seven big-league seasons, Thompson spent all of the 2024 season at the Triple-A level, producing a .768 OPS with 23 homers. Slated to turn 34 in March, Thompson is likely to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Worcester, where he'll give Boston some veteran outfield depth.