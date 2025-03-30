Trea Turner Injury: Likely to sit Monday

Turner (back) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Turner missed a second consecutive game Sunday due to lower-back spasms, and it appears the Phillies plan to take advantage of Tuesday's team off day and give the shortstop four straight days of rest. Assuming the 31-year-old sits as expected, Edmundo Sosa is likely to receive another start at shortstop Monday.