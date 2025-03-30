Fantasy Baseball
Trea Turner

Trea Turner Injury: Likely to sit Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Turner (back) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Turner missed a second consecutive game Sunday due to lower-back spasms, and it appears the Phillies plan to take advantage of Tuesday's team off day and give the shortstop four straight days of rest. Assuming the 31-year-old sits as expected, Edmundo Sosa is likely to receive another start at shortstop Monday.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
