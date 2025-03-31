Trea Turner Injury: Scores go-ahead run as pinch hitter

Turner (back) drew a walk and scored a run as a pinch hitter in Monday's 6-1 win over the Rockies.

Turner hit for the left-handed-hitting Brandon Marsh against Rockies southpaw Scott Alexander, and he then crossed the plate for a go-ahead run on an Edmundo Sosa double in the seventh inning. Although Turner's appearance Monday doesn't necessarily guarantee he'll be back in the lineup for Tuesday's meeting with Colorado, the fact he was healthy enough to enter the contest suggests the star shortstop is nearly fully recovered from back spasms that scratched him from the lineup Saturday against Washington. Prior to Monday's matchup, Turner reported improvement and expressed about returning Wednesday against the Rockies.