Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner Injury: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Turner (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 31-year-old was scratched from Saturday's starting nine due to lower-back spasms and will sit for a second consecutive game Sunday. The Phillies have a team day off Tuesday after Monday's home opener versus the Rockies, so it's possible Turner is held out until Wednesday to provide him with four straight days of rest. Edmundo Sosa is receiving another start at shortstop Sunday.

