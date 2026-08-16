Trea Turner Injury: Taking seat due to lower-body issue

Turner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins while he contends with a bruised right knee and ankle, MLB.com reports.

Turner will head to the bench for the series finale in Minnesota after he was forced out of Saturday's 9-1 win in the eighth inning when he fouled a ball off his right leg and fell awkwardly to the ground. ">Edmundo Sosa will fill in at shortstop in place of Turner, who downplayed his injury following Saturday's contest and didn't seem concerned about requiring a trip to the injured list.