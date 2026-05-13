Trea Turner Injury: Under the weather
Turner is not in the Phillies' lineup against the Red Sox on Wednesday due to an illness, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.
Turner will open Wednesday's game on the bench, though Phillies manager Don Mattingly told reporters that the superstar shortstop could be available to pinch-hit or pinch-run against Boston. Turner has been in a slump in his last 10 games since May 2, going 8-for-44 (.182) with one steal, two RBI and four runs scored over that span.
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