Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Turner is not in the Phillies' lineup against the Red Sox on Wednesday due to an illness, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Turner will open Wednesday's game on the bench, though Phillies manager Don Mattingly told reporters that the superstar shortstop could be available to pinch-hit or pinch-run against Boston. Turner has been in a slump in his last 10 games since May 2, going 8-for-44 (.182) with one steal, two RBI and four runs scored over that span.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
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