Trea Turner News: Back in action Monday
Turner (knee) will start at shortstop and bat second in Monday's game versus the Marlins.
Turner did not play in Sunday's contest against the Twins after fouling a ball of his lower right leg Saturday. It will be only a one-game absence for the shortstop, as he's feeling well enough to give in a go Monday as the Phillies open up a homestand.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 2919 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More