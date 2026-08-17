Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner News: Back in action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Turner (knee) will start at shortstop and bat second in Monday's game versus the Marlins.

Turner did not play in Sunday's contest against the Twins after fouling a ball of his lower right leg Saturday. It will be only a one-game absence for the shortstop, as he's feeling well enough to give in a go Monday as the Phillies open up a homestand.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
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