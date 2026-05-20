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Trea Turner News: Belts fifth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Turner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Reds.

The start shortstop spoiled Chase Burns' shutout bid by taking the right-hander deep in the third inning. Turner snapped a 16-game power drought with the blast and he's hit safely in six straight games, although he's batting just .250 (7-for-28) during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing a disappointing .236/.285/.357 with five homers, seven steals, 16 RBI and 31 runs in 48 contests.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
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