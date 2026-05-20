Trea Turner News: Belts fifth homer
Turner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Reds.
The start shortstop spoiled Chase Burns' shutout bid by taking the right-hander deep in the third inning. Turner snapped a 16-game power drought with the blast and he's hit safely in six straight games, although he's batting just .250 (7-for-28) during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing a disappointing .236/.285/.357 with five homers, seven steals, 16 RBI and 31 runs in 48 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 713 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More