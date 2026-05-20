Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner News: Busy on basepaths in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Turner went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Reds.

Both steals came off the battery of lefty Andrew Abbott and catcher P.J. Higgins, but the rest of the Phillies lineup couldn't do much with the opportunities Turner created. The shortstop has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .267 (8-for-30), scoring eight runs and collecting four of his nine steals on the season during that stretch.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
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