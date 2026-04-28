Trea Turner News: Collects four hits Tuesday
Turner went 4-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs scored during the Phillies' 7-0 win over the Giants on Tuesday.
Turner set a new season high in hits Tuesday, and he came home to score on a Brandon Marsh sacrifice fly and a Bryce Harper double in the fourth and sixth frames, respectively. Turner's approach at the plate has been better as of late following a slow start, with the veteran shortstop having slashed .271/.358/.441 with two steals, three home runs, seven RBI and an 8:9 BB:K over his last 15 games.
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