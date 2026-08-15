Trea Turner News: Exits game early Saturday
Turner left Saturday's game against the Twins early after fouling a pitch off his right knee, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After fouling a ball off his right knee, Philadelphia removed Turner from the game in the eighth inning. With the Phillies leading 8-1, they decided to be extra cautious with the 33-year-old as he battled some pain. Justin Crawford replaced Trea Turner in the lineup while Edmundo Sosa moved over to shortstop from left field.
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