Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner News: Exits game early Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Turner left Saturday's game against the Twins early after fouling a pitch off his right knee, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After fouling a ball off his right knee, Philadelphia removed Turner from the game in the eighth inning. With the Phillies leading 8-1, they decided to be extra cautious with the 33-year-old as he battled some pain. Justin Crawford replaced Trea Turner in the lineup while Edmundo Sosa moved over to shortstop from left field.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago