Trea Turner News: First day off Friday
Turner is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Miami.
Turner had started every game this season -- including both legs of Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants -- so he's earned a day off. Edmundo Sosa will cover shortstop for the Phillies in Friday's series opener.
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