Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner News: First day off Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Turner is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Miami.

Turner had started every game this season -- including both legs of Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants -- so he's earned a day off. Edmundo Sosa will cover shortstop for the Phillies in Friday's series opener.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
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