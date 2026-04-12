Trea Turner News: Hits first homer Sunday
Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Turner tied the game with a two-run blast in the sixth inning before adding a single in the seventh. The long ball was his first of the season, and he's now hit safely in eight of 10 April contests with three multi-hit efforts during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .254/.299/.365 with one homer, five RBI, 11 runs scored and one steal across 67 plate appearances.
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