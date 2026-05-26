Trea Turner News: Homer, steal in win

Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Turner had gone 0-for-16 with one walk and six strikeouts over his previous four games. He snapped out of the slump in his second at-bat Tuesday, hitting a solo shot off Randy Vasquez in the third inning. Turner later picked up a steal, his 10th of the season on 11 attempts. The shortstop is batting .225 with a .626 OPS, six home runs, 17 RBI, 33 runs scored and nine doubles over 54 contests this season, but he's hitting just .189 (18-for-95) in May.