Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner News: Homer, steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Turner had gone 0-for-16 with one walk and six strikeouts over his previous four games. He snapped out of the slump in his second at-bat Tuesday, hitting a solo shot off Randy Vasquez in the third inning. Turner later picked up a steal, his 10th of the season on 11 attempts. The shortstop is batting .225 with a .626 OPS, six home runs, 17 RBI, 33 runs scored and nine doubles over 54 contests this season, but he's hitting just .189 (18-for-95) in May.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Chris Bennett
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Dan Marcus
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago