Trea Turner News: Homers again Wednesday

Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

Turner helped seal the victory in the ninth inning by taking Ron Marinaccio deep for a solo homer, his seventh of the season. He also swiped his 11th base of the year in the sixth inning. While Turner has struggled overall in 2026, he has still flashed occasional power lately, hitting three homers over his last 10 games despite batting just 7-for-40 (.175) during that stretch. After winning the National League batting title last season with a .304 average and .812 OPS, Turner has yet to consistently find that same rhythm this year. He's currently slashing .226/.279/.358 with nine doubles, 19 RBI and 34 runs scored across 244 plate appearances.