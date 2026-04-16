Trea Turner News: Homers again Wednesday
Turner went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 11-2 loss to the Cubs.
Turner wasted no time getting Philadelphia on the board, crushing a 423-foot solo homer off Shota Imanaga on the second pitch of the game. It was his second home run of the season and extended his strong stretch at the plate. Turner has now recorded a hit in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .283 with seven RBI and 10 runs scored across 64 plate appearances during that span.
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