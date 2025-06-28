Trea Turner News: Massive performance in rout

Turner went 4-for-6 with a double, two solo home runs, four total runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 13-0 win over Atlanta.

Per Paul Casella of MLB.com, Turner briefly considered deliberately missing home plate on his second long ball of the night in the ninth inning -- which by rule would have been scored a triple instead, giving him his major-league record fourth career cycle. The shortstop has been locked in during the month of June, slashing .307/.352/.564 over 24 games with eight doubles, six homers, six steals, 12 RBI and 20 runs.