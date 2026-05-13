Trea Turner News: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Red Sox.
Turner has been in a season-long slump and is slashing only .182/.178/.227 with a 0:10 BB:K so far in May. He'll get a day to recharge the batteries while Edmundo Sosa grabs a start at shortstop.
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