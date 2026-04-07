Trea Turner News: RBI in comeback win
Turner went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Monday's 6-4 win against the Giants.
Turner has been batting lead-off every game this season for the Phillies and starting at shortstop. The two-time All-Star won the National League batting title last season, but is off to a slower start with a .279 and only three RBIs. As his power diminished, Turner was still a menace on the bases while ranking at the top of the sprint speed leaderboard, even with missing most of September with a hamstring injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 43 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 34 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More