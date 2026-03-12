Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner News: Searching for rhythm this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Turner went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto.

Turner finally broke out of his spring slump a bit, but he's still gone just 4-for-24 (.167) with a trio of doubles and RBI over nine Grapefruit League contests thus far. It's not yet settled if Turner will open the season batting first or second in Philadelphia's lineup, but he's all set to reprise his role as the Phillies' everyday shortstop in 2026 either way. Last year, the All-Star shortstop recorded 36 stolen bases, his most since 2018, while hitting .304 with 15 homers, 69 RBI and 94 runs scored and over 589 regular-season at-bats.

