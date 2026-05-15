Trea Turner News: Swipes sixth bag Friday

Turner went 1-for-6 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

Turner battled an illness earlier this week, but he's back in action for the Phillies. The 32-year-old shortstop has been a big disappointment at the plate so far, batting just .231 with four home runs, seven doubles, 13 RBI and 13 walks over 182 at-bats, but he does have 27 runs scored and six stolen bases. As long as he remains in the leadoff spot for Philadelphia, Turner should continue to have plenty of run-scoring upside going forward.