Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner News: Swipes sixth bag Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 7:41pm

Turner went 1-for-6 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

Turner battled an illness earlier this week, but he's back in action for the Phillies. The 32-year-old shortstop has been a big disappointment at the plate so far, batting just .231 with four home runs, seven doubles, 13 RBI and 13 walks over 182 at-bats, but he does have 27 runs scored and six stolen bases. As long as he remains in the leadoff spot for Philadelphia, Turner should continue to have plenty of run-scoring upside going forward.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trea Turner See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago