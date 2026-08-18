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Trei Cruz News: Stays in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Tigers outrighted Cruz to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cruz was removed from the Tigers' 40-man roster this past weekend, but he will stay in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The utility player has slashed only .230/.306/.309 at Toledo this season and is hitless in five plate appearances in the majors.

Trei Cruz
Detroit Tigers
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