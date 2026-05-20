Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Grisham was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Grisham wasn't moving well after legging out a double in the second inning, and the Yankees eventually decided to take him out of the game in the fifth. It's unclear what exactly is bothering the 29-year-old outfielder, but the team should provide some details once they get a chance to evaluate him. Spencer Jones would be the favorite to start in center field if Grisham ends up needing to miss time.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
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