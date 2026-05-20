Trent Grisham Injury: Exits with injury
Grisham was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Grisham wasn't moving well after legging out a double in the second inning, and the Yankees eventually decided to take him out of the game in the fifth. It's unclear what exactly is bothering the 29-year-old outfielder, but the team should provide some details once they get a chance to evaluate him. Spencer Jones would be the favorite to start in center field if Grisham ends up needing to miss time.
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