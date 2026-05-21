Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham Injury: Imaging comes back clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 1:34pm

Imaging on Grisham's left knee came back negative Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Grisham made an early exit from Wednesday's contest after suffering a knee injury in the second inning, though he seems to have escaped the incident without suffering any structural damage. He'll begin Thursday's game against Toronto on the bench while Spencer Jones starts in center field, but Grisham could be available to play in an emergency.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
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