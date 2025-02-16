Trent Grisham Injury: Returning from hamstring issue
Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Grisham pulled his hamstring in January but has since resumed baseball activities, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Grisham will be a bit delayed to start spring training, but it doesn't appear it will affect his availability for the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old was running close to full speed Sunday, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, so he could receive full clearance before too long.
