Trent Grisham Injury: Sitting down Thursday
Grisham (knee) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
Grisham will sit out after tweaking his knee during the second inning of Wednesday's contest. He's set to undergo imaging Thursday that will determine the severity of his injury, but he's optimistic about his chances of avoiding a trip to the IL, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Spencer Jones will fill in as New York's center fielder Thursday and in any future games that Grisham has to miss.
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