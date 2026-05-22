Trent Grisham News: Back in lineup Friday

Grisham (knee) is batting leadoff and starting in center field Friday against the Rays, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Grisham was forced from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in the second inning and didn't play Thursday. All of his scans came back clean, and Grisham has been cleared to return to the lineup Friday. The 29-year-old is having a more difficult time at the plate in 2026, slashing just .174/.305/.348 with six homers, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 30:35 BB:K across 187 trips to the dish.