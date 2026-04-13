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Trent Grisham News: Delivers clutch homers off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Grisham went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 11-10 win over the Angels.

Grisham completely changed the game after entering as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning, delivering a massive spark off the bench. His first swing of the night resulted in a three-run homer off Shaun Anderson that broke a tie and swung momentum in New York's favor. Later, with the Yankees down two in the ninth, Grisham came through again with a clutch game-tying two-run shot that kept the comeback alive and ultimately set the stage for the walk-off win. The homers were the 29-year-old's first two of the season and accounted for all five of his RBI on the night. Even with Monday's breakout, Grisham is still slashing just .167/.344/.354 with nine RBI through 61 plate appearances.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
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